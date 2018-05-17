MADERA COUNTY

72nd Chowchilla-Madera County Fair kicks off

The Chowchilla-Madera County Fair gets underway Thursday afternoon. This is the 72nd year for the event. (KFSN)

The Chowchilla-Madera County Fair gets underway Thursday afternoon. This is the 72nd year for the event.

This year's theme is "Rolling Back the Years" and there will be plenty of food, fun, and rides for everyone. The fairgrounds is home to the Chowchilla Western Stampede, the Chowchilla Speedway, horse events, and year-round auctions.

Gates open at 3:00 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m. The fair runs through Sunday.
