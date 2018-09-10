9/11 events in the Valley

Event name: 9/11 Fresno Fire
Time: 8:00 a.m.
Location: 1406 Fresno State (Cross of E)
Contact: Fresno Fire Department-- (559) 621-4132 Office or email at
Robert.castillo@fresno.gov
Event Info: Fresno Firefighters along some very brave men and women from the community will be participating in the 9/11, 343 Burpee Challenge.
Event name: Fresno City College remembers 9/11 with a Memorial Wreath March
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Location: Fresno City College (March begins near the Main Fountain area in the center of the college and proceeds to the area adjacent to the Veterans Peace Memorial near the Bookstore.
Contact: Kathy Bonilla (559) 489-2218
Event Info: Bagpipes will be played as FCC Fire and Police academy cadets carry and escort the wreath through the march. After the march, a memorial ceremony opens with Jacob McAfee, FCC Fire Academy Director, and an official welcome by college President Dr. Carole Goldsmith.
September 11th Public Observance at The California Memorial
Time: Hot breakfast at 6:30 a.m., the ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m.
Location: 200 W. Pontiac Way, Clovis CA 93612
Contact: Julie DeBenedetto (559) 388-3433
Event Info: The Seventeenth Anniversary of September 11Observance at the California Memorial, to honor and remember those tragically lost on this date in 2001.
Patriot Day at Clovis Community College
Time: 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: Clovis Community College near the flagpole
Contact: Stephanie Babb (559) 325-5242
Event Info: Staff, students, and community members will acknowledge their patriotism to our great country as they remember and vow never to forget the innocent victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony - Tulare County
Time: 8:00 a.m.
Location: Sheriff and Fire Headquarters 833 S. Akers St, Visalia
Contact: Sheriff's Community Liaison -- (559)802-9418Office or email at EDerreza@co.tulare.ca.us
Event Info: The ceremony will be held in remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the crash site at Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
9/11 Kings County
Time: 11:00 to 2 p.m.
Location: Hanford Civic Park, 113 Court St. Hanford, CA 93230
Contact: Shelli Barker, (559) 530-6344
Event Info: There will be speakers, food, live music, a flyover from the Navy and a moment of silence.
9/11 Mariposa County
Time: 09:03 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Location: Mariposa County Arts Park at 5013 California 140
Mariposa County Sheriff's Office
Time: 8:45a a.m., a moment of silence will be at 9:30 a.m.
Location: Hanford Civic Park, 113 Court St. Hanford, CA 93230
Event Info: Please join us and Mariposa County Fire Department for a 9/11 ceremony and moment of silence at the Art Park in Mariposa.
