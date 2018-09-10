9/11 events in the Valley

Time: 8:00 a.m.Location: 1406 Fresno State (Cross of E)Contact: Fresno Fire Department-- (559) 621-4132 Office or email atRobert.castillo@fresno.govEvent Info: Fresno Firefighters along some very brave men and women from the community will be participating in the 9/11, 343 Burpee Challenge.Time: 9:00 a.m.Location: Fresno City College (March begins near the Main Fountain area in the center of the college and proceeds to the area adjacent to the Veterans Peace Memorial near the Bookstore.Contact: Kathy Bonilla (559) 489-2218Event Info: Bagpipes will be played as FCC Fire and Police academy cadets carry and escort the wreath through the march. After the march, a memorial ceremony opens with Jacob McAfee, FCC Fire Academy Director, and an official welcome by college President Dr. Carole Goldsmith.Time: Hot breakfast at 6:30 a.m., the ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m.Location: 200 W. Pontiac Way, Clovis CA 93612Contact: Julie DeBenedetto (559) 388-3433Event Info: The Seventeenth Anniversary of September 11Observance at the California Memorial, to honor and remember those tragically lost on this date in 2001.Time: 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.Location: Clovis Community College near the flagpoleContact: Stephanie Babb (559) 325-5242Event Info: Staff, students, and community members will acknowledge their patriotism to our great country as they remember and vow never to forget the innocent victims of the September 11, 2001 attacksTime: 8:00 a.m.Location: Sheriff and Fire Headquarters 833 S. Akers St, VisaliaContact: Sheriff's Community Liaison -- (559)802-9418Office or email at EDerreza@co.tulare.ca.usEvent Info: The ceremony will be held in remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the crash site at Shanksville, Pennsylvania.Time: 11:00 to 2 p.m.Location: Hanford Civic Park, 113 Court St. Hanford, CA 93230Contact: Shelli Barker, (559) 530-6344Event Info: There will be speakers, food, live music, a flyover from the Navy and a moment of silence.Time: 09:03 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.Location: Mariposa County Arts Park at 5013 California 140Time: 8:45a a.m., a moment of silence will be at 9:30 a.m.Location: Hanford Civic Park, 113 Court St. Hanford, CA 93230Event Info: Please join us and Mariposa County Fire Department for a 9/11 ceremony and moment of silence at the Art Park in Mariposa.