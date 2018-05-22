A fun way to beat the heat this summer kayaking and canoeing on the San Joaquin River

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3507013" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you've never kayaked before that's not a problem, an instructor will teach you the basics.

If you're looking for a fun way to beat the heat, then the San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust might have what you're looking for. They're offering kayak and canoe tours all summer long.If you've never kayaked before that's not a problem, an instructor will teach you the basics. Each experience is tailored to each person and you'll get chance to explore and even race on the San Joaquin.Up to 12 people can join at a time and the time you spend on the water depends on the tour.If you'd like to go on a tour you need to make a reservation two to four weeks in advance.