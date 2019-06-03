Central California Womens Conference

ABC30 proudly welcomes the 2019 Central California Women's Conference

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tyra Banks will be the keynote speaker at this year's Central California Women's Conference.

Banks is an icon for empowering women of all ages, championing the message that "perfect is boring and human is beautiful" to her diverse audience.

The 32nd Annual Central California Women's Conference will take place from 7:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the Fresno Convention & Entertainment Center.

The theme of this year's CCWC is "Breaking Boundaries." Organizers say that attendees will "celebrate their accomplishments and be inspired to push further in life to reach goals they thought unattainable within their careers, relationships, and, most importantly, their own personal growth."

Other featured speakers at the event include professional gymnast Jen Bricker who toured as an aerialist with Britney Spears and became a State Champion power tumbler, despite the fact she was born without legs..

More information about the conference and speakers is available at the Central California Women's Conference website.

ABC30 is a proud founding sponsor of the Central California Women's Conference.
