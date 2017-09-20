CENTRAL CALIFORNIA WOMENS CONFERENCE

ABC30 proudly welcomes the 31st annual Central California Women's Conference - SOLD OUT

UPDATE (7/12/18): The 2018 Central California Women's Conference is SOLD OUT.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Maria Shriver will be the keynote speaker at this year's Central California Women's Conference.

Shriver is a journalist, author, former First Lady of California, and a mother of four. She is also one of the world's leading advocates for women and Alzheimer's support and research.

The 31st Annual Central California Women's Conference will take place from 7:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, at the Fresno Convention & Entertainment Center.

THIS EVENT IS SOLD OUT.

The theme of this year's CCWC is "Be the Difference." Organizers say that attendees "will celebrate their differences and be inspired to move forward in making a difference in all areas, including careers, relationships, and, most importantly, their own personal growth."

Other featured speakers at the event include media entrepreneur, author, and the founder of Intent.com, Mallika Chopra, and comedian Karen Mills.

In addition to the speeches, attendees will choose three breakout sessions to attend from 21 options and will be able to browse the conference Marketplace and Community Corner with more than 175 businesses and non-profits sharing information about their products and services.

More information about the conference and speakers is available at the Central California Women's Conference website.

ABC30 is a proud founding sponsor of the Central California Women's Conference.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsabc30 communityCentral California Womens Conferencemaria shriverFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA WOMENS CONFERENCE
A conversation with Maria Shriver at 31st annual CCWC
Valley Focus: Tickets Selling Fast For Central California Women's Conference
Valley Focus: Life Coach Helps Others Overcome Obstacles To Lead Productive Lives
Thousands of women converge on Downtown Fresno for the Central California Women's Conference
More Central California Womens Conference
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News