ABC30 proudly welcomes the 31st annual Central California Women's Conference - SOLD OUT

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Maria Shriver will be the keynote speaker at this year's Central California Women's Conference.
Shriver is a journalist, author, former First Lady of California, and a mother of four. She is also one of the world's leading advocates for women and Alzheimer's support and research.
The 31st Annual Central California Women's Conference will take place from 7:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, at the Fresno Convention & Entertainment Center.
THIS EVENT IS SOLD OUT.
The theme of this year's CCWC is "Be the Difference." Organizers say that attendees "will celebrate their differences and be inspired to move forward in making a difference in all areas, including careers, relationships, and, most importantly, their own personal growth."
Other featured speakers at the event include media entrepreneur, author, and the founder of Intent.com, Mallika Chopra, and comedian Karen Mills.
In addition to the speeches, attendees will choose three breakout sessions to attend from 21 options and will be able to browse the conference Marketplace and Community Corner with more than 175 businesses and non-profits sharing information about their products and services.
More information about the conference and speakers is available at the Central California Women's Conference website.
