Affordable apartment complex now open in Lindsay

Brian T. Johnson
LINDSAY, Calif. (KFSN) --
There was a celebration in Lindsay this morning to mark the opening of an affordable apartment complex.

Self-Help Enterprises, the Visalia-based non-profit, developed Palm Terrace, which is already at capacity.

There are 50 one, two, and three bedroom apartments, and rent ranges from $310 to $720, depending on the size of the unit and income of the renter.

The complex includes solar and a grey water recycling system.

There's also a playground and community building that offers nutrition and fitness classes.

Anna Gomez and her daughter recently moved to Lindsay from Los Angeles.

"The location is awesome," Gomez said. "I don't drive. So everything is close by, (the) market, post office, school for my daughter right across the street. And thanks to everyone, we have a place we can call home."

Funds for the project were secured through state and federal programs.

Self-Help officials said Morgan Stanley came to the project's rescue, with a $6 million investment.
