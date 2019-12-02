Community & Events

Statue of civil rights icon Rosa Parks unveiled in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Alabama -- A new statue of civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks was dedicated in Alabama's capital city on Sunday, the 64th anniversary of her historic refusal to give up her seat on a public bus to a white man.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey pulled back a cloth to unveil the statue before a crowd of about 400 spectators.

The ceremony coincided with the anniversary of Parks' Dec. 1, 1955 arrest that sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott, a pivotal part of the civil rights movement.

"This depiction will inspire future generations to make the pilgrimage to our city, to push toward the path of righteousness, strength, courage and equality," Reed, who recently became the first African American mayor of Montgomery, said at the ceremony, according to al.com.

Four granite markers near the statue honor plaintiffs in Browder v. Gayle, the court case that determined segregation on Montgomery buses was unconstitutional. One of the plaintiffs, Mary Louise Smith, took part in the ceremony Sunday.

Parks was 92 when she died in 2005.

Fred Gray, the attorney who defended Parks, the Browder v. Gayle plaintiffs and many other civil rights activists, sat in the second row at the unveiling.

"For the city officials, from the city and the county, to be able to honor Mrs. Parks and honor those plaintiffs, and even more importantly to honor the 40,000 African American men and women who stayed off of the buses for 382 days, it is indeed a step in the right direction," Gray told the Montgomery Advertiser.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsalabamastatueblack historycivil rights
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drunk driver, wet roads combine for deadly crash on Highway 99, CHP says
Man dies after being ejected from car during crash near Yosemite
Wet roadways cause spinouts, traffic collisions on Valley highways
Cost of building homes in the Central Valley is rising
Fire destroys central Fresno home Sunday
I-5 at Grapevine remains open, Wind Warning in effect
Las Vegas to California traffic backup tops 20 miles
Show More
White House says it won't participate in impeachment hearing
Video: Marines fight inside SoCal Walmart on Black Friday
Students to hold blood, bone marrow drive for Dinuba girl battling cancer
Police unknowingly chase couple driving to hospital to give birth
CHP, Caltrans warn drivers of black ice while driving up mountains
More TOP STORIES News