'All-Breed Dog Show' coming to Fresno Fairgrounds this weekend

If you're a dog lover, the Fresno Fairgrounds is the place to be this weekend.The Sun Maid Kennel Club is hosting their All-Breed Dog Show that will feature nearly 800 dogs.The show gives you a chance to see some of your favorite breeds, along with some you may have never seen.Eye, heart and microchip clinics will also be on site as well as dozens of vendors selling the best dog items.Admission is free and there is a $10 parking donation.The event is Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.