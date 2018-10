More than 40 vendors brought vintage and locally produced goods to the Clovis Rodeo Grounds.This was the flea market's sixth year since it was founded in 2013.If you did not get the chance to check out antique and hand-made pieces, the event continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.Tickets are $5 for adults and children who are 12 and under can enjoy the flea market for free.