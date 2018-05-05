FUNDRAISER

Annual fundraiser at Fresno Fairgrounds to raise money for Valley Children's

Community members gathered at the Fresno Fairgrounds to raise money for the Valley Children's Hospital. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
On the day of the Kentucky Derby, local community members gathered at the Fresno Fairgrounds to raise money for the Valley Children's Hospital.

This was the 15th annual Derby Down Fundraiser hosted by the La Feliz Guild, a fundraising arm of Valley Children's.

Each year, the event gets more and more popular and this year, event organizers say tickets sold out back in March.

"We are very proud of the fact that we can bring a slice of Kentucky to the Central Valley and we are enjoying the running of the horses and putting on our hats and enjoying a derby of our own right here in the Central Valley," said La Feliz Guild Samantha Bauer.

All of the proceeds from the event went directly to Valley Children's Hospital.
