App-based event brings real life game of 'Clue' to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An app-based event will give Fresno a chance to solve a crime like a real-life game of "Clue."

CluedUpp offers a giant outdoor version of the board game, and people are invited to create a team of detectives to find clues in downtown Fresno. The game is titled "The Latest Krays" which follows the double-murder of fictional twins, the Krays.

The event will take place on November 30th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $44 for a team of up to six adults.

Prizes will be awarded to the best team picture, best team name and best child and K-9 detectives.

For more information, click here.
