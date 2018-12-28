COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Aretha Franklin to be honored with tribute show in January

The Queen of Soul will get a royal tribute from Alicia Keys, Patti LaBelle, Kelly Clarkson and more next month. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

NEW YORK --
The Queen of Soul will get a royal tribute from Alicia Keys, Patti LaBelle, Kelly Clarkson and more next month.

The Recording Academy and music mogul Clive Davis will put on the special concert - "Aretha! A GRAMMY Celebration For The Queen Of Soul" - on Jan. 13 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The event will broadcast later in 2019 on CBS.

Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Celine Dion, John Legend, SZA, and Janelle Monae will also perform some of Franklin's biggest hits at the concert. Filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry will host the event.

Tickets go on sale Friday. Other performers include Common, BeBe Winans, Brandi Carlile, Chloe x Halle, H.E.R. and Alessia Cara.

Franklin died of pancreatic cancer in August in her Detroit apartment. She was 76.

