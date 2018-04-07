ARTHOP

Arthop displays more than 100 artwork pieces produced by inmates at Avenal State Prison

All of the work was created by inmates who are part of the "arts in corrections" program at Avenal State Prison. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
In collaboration with Fresno State's criminology department, the exhibition, 'Insider Art: Exploring the arts within prison environments', showcased more than 100 pieces of paintings, drawings, and sculptures.

All of the work was created by inmates who are part of the 'Arts in Corrections' program at Avenal State Prison.

The program is meant to aid inmates with their rehabilitation process.

Also displayed were dozens of pieces from the Edison High School area.

The project is part of a district-wide arts initiative, in which students explore socially relevant themes in literature and express their reflections through writing and art.

Students from kindergarten through high school participated in the event.

It focused on the themes including the environment, homelessness, and foster care.
