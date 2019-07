Holi

From left to right: Kiran Brar (Founder of Central Valley Kitty and owner Hidden Wealth Academy), Liz Harrison (Action News), Raman Gill (SVP & Regional Manager, Bank of the West)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- ABC30 is celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in May by saluting Indian Americans.More than 11 percent of Fresno's population is Asian.Kiran Brar is the owner of Hidden Wealth Academy and founder of The Central Valley Kitty. She lives in Fresno and sits on the ABC30 Advisory Council, connecting our station with the Indian American community.She shared several topics with us recently about Indian culture and customs including the Holi celebration, which marks the arrival of Spring.For information on how to join The Central Valley Kitty contact Kiran Brar at kbrar@hiddenwealthofcc.com or (559) 824-3421.You can also join the Facebook group, Central Valley Kitty