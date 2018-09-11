COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Authorities in Tulare County hold ceremony to mark 17th anniversary of 9/11

In the South Valley, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department hosted a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at their headquarters.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --
The ceremony included the presentation of the colors by the honor guard, the singing of the national anthem, and speeches from the sheriff and fire chief. Both say their departments are dedicated to honoring and remembering the heroes who died seventeen years ago.

Tulare County Fire Chief Charlie Norman said, "As Americans, we enjoy our freedom. And as Americans, we need to get back to the empathy, the compassion, and the caring of our fellow man that we shared on September 12th and shortly thereafter."

The ceremony also included the ringing of the bell, which honors fallen firefighters and represents the end of their duties.
