BREAST CANCER

Clovis Auto Shop raising awareness about Breast Cancer one brake at a time

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and businesses across the Valley are finding ways to help find a cure.

At Clovis Auto Shop, pink is a common color these days and co-workers are bonding over awareness for breast cancer.

"Your chances of being diagnosed or knowing someone who has been diagnosed with cancer is very great and in fact, we have people here who've been affected by it. It's a cause that's near and dear to our hearts," said Mindi Carlo.

Carlo is the administrative assistant and has seen three family members go through breast cancer.

She's happy to know her employer is taking part in a national program called brakes for breasts.

"We are giving away free brake pads throughout the month of October and you only pay for labor and ancillary parts that need to be done for the vehicle," says Carlo. "Then we take ten percent of all the money and we give it to the Cleveland Clinic to help with a vaccine to breast cancer."

If you want to take part in it, you're asked to give them a call to set up an appointment.

"Obviously the first sign you need brakes is you're going to have brake noise. The car is going to sound different feel different," said shop manager Chris Brewer.

The free brake pads can save customers $80 or more. The average cost for an overall brake job runs from 300 dollars and more.

Employees say it's an important service that goes to an important cause.

"It's something different that we can do to show the community we care about people, we care about our customers and we just want the best for all of them," said Carlo.

Last year they had around 40 customers take advantage of the fundraiser and they hope to increase their numbers this year.
