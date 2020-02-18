food

Bacon-inspired food showcased at River Park festival Tuesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A delicious event is set to take place at Fresno's River Park Tuesday night.

The festival, called "For the Love of Bacon," will feature more than 100 bacon-inspired menu items for foodies to try.

Local vendors will offer everything from bacon-wrapped shrimp and bacon egg rolls to bacon-flavored kettle corn and gourmet bacon cupcakes.

The festival gets underway at 4 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m.
