Community & Events

Bake sale to support Clovis teacher in hospice and her 2-year-old daughter

By
Friends are holding a bake sale Sunday to support a Clovis Unified teacher and her family at Corky's Cuts for Kids at Fowler and Nees.

Allison Vargas is a sixth-grade teacher at Bud Rank Elementary, but she's battled stage four colon cancer for the last 18 months.

It progressed to her liver and doctors recently put her on hospice care and told her she has just weeks or even days to live.

Her friends are hoping Sunday's sale will help her family with funeral expenses.

The proceeds will go directly to Vargas's family, including her 2-year-old daughter and her husband who's an assistant band director at Clovis North.

The bake sale runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Corky's, which is at 1175 N. Fowler in Clovis.

Friends also started a GoFundMe page to support the family and it's already raised more than $22,000.,
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsclovis
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire in northwest Fresno leaves 4 people without home, causes $200,000 in damage
Family mourns Fresno hit-and-run victim killed on Christmas
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Texas church shooting; Shooter killed
Impaired driver booked after deadly crash into Madera building
As new season opens, another horse dies at Santa Anita
Cece's Noodles voluntarily recalled over Listeria concerns
VIDEO: Camera captures burglary at Parlier gas station
Show More
Madera Police make arrest in brutal murder of homeless woman
Traffic resumes on major highways connecting Central Valley to southern California
5 dead in Louisiana plane crash, including TV sports reporter
Man found bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds in Visalia
Man, 60, dies after being beaten during $1 mugging in New York
More TOP STORIES News