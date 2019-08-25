Beloved Parlier High School teacher killed in crash honored at Visalia Rawhide game

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Visalia Rawhide honored a beloved Parlier High School teacher before last night's game against Modesto.
54-year-old Mark Bristol gdied earlier this month when a Jeep crashed into his motorcycle and threw him from his bike.
Investigators say Bristol was wearing a helmet, but his injuries were severe.
The Junior ROTC team Bristol coached held a fundraiser before the game and then joined the Rawhide to honor their coach.
The team was the color guard for the game, and every cadet stood along the foul line with the Rawhide players and coaches.
