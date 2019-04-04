Country music stars perform at Tower Theatre to raise money for Central Valley Honor Flight

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three country music singers will take the Tower Theatre stage to raise money for Vietnam veterans to go on the Central Valley Honor Flight."It makes us feel good because people get, people understand our veterans risked their lives for us," said Paul Loeffler.Paul Loeffler is one of the organizers behind the trip.He has taken countless World War II and Korean War veterans to Washington D.C. to see monuments built in their honor.In May, he says they will finally be able to do that exclusively for Vietnam Vets."We can start chipping away at the long waiting list of Vietnam veterans who have not been able to see the wall with 58,000 names," he said.That trip is scheduled to take place May 13 through May 15.As of now, about 70 Vietnam veterans are expected to go.But the waiting list still has over 350 people on it, and that is where this benefit concert comes in handy."As soon as I heard about it, I jumped at the opportunity," Matt Stell is one of the performers from Nashville.He says he is thrilled to use his love for country music as a way to help those who have served our country."You want to honor them and to have a chance to be among the first to be the first Vietnam war for this particular charity. It's great; it's humbling," Stell said.And humbling for many of our local heroes who will finally get a proper welcome home celebration that some might say has been long overdue.Dylan Scott, Josh Gracin, and Matt Stell will be performing Wednesday at 8 p.m. Tickets are still available.