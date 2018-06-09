Big Bounce America 2018 Tour at Fresno Fairgrounds

The Fresno Fairgrounds has transformed into a house where you are allowed to bounce off the walls.The Big Bounce America 2018 Tour arrived in Fresno.It is the largest bounce structure in the world -- packing 10,000 square feet of rubberized fun for kids and adults.You can walk through the doors of the inflatable castle and test your skills on the obstacle course, the basketball courts, or glide down the giant slide into a ball pit.There's also a DJ booth inside.If you missed out on the fun, the Big Bounce America will be open at the Fresno Fairgrounds on Sunday from 9 a.m. until 4:45 p.m.Ticket prices range from $10 to $27