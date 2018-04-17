COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Big cats get big treat

A 40-foot pool will allow the exotic cats a chance to cool off when its hot or provide some daily exercise. (KFSN)


FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Jaguars at the Cat Haven in Dunlap are getting a new toy just in time for summer.

A rectangular 40-foot pool arrived Tuesday that will allow the exotic cats a chance to cool off when it is hot or provide some daily exercise.

"It is really exciting, this is very different, no one has ever done anything like this before," said Cat Haven Founder, Dale Anderson.

The three 10-foot windows on the side of the pool will provide a unique opportunity for visitors to interact with the creatures while underwater.

"It'll be fun for people to see the cat completely dive down under water and then come back up and do the things they do naturally," said Anderson.

Officials say it'll be a couple of months before the pool is ready for visitors. An enclosure still needs to be built around it while handlers will spend that time training the Jaguars.
