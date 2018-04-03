COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Big donation to cancer survivors at Valley Children's

Fresno Taco Bell customers have raised more than $200,000 for Valley Children's Hospital. (KFSN)

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Taco Bell customers have raised more than $300,000 for Valley Children's Hospital.

On Tuesday a check was presented to the "Cancer Survivorship Program" that helps kids and their families transition into everyday life.

Social workers say when cancer treatment has ended, the family's journey has just begun.

Organizers say the partnership with taco bell makes them feel like family.

Pediatric Oncology Social Worker Alistair Robertson explains why he's passionate about the program.

"Oh it's indescribable, it gives me hope that we can actually do something tangible, meaningful, purposeful for these kids. It's an exciting feeling."

This is not the first time the fast-food chain has worked with Valley Children's and donated the proceeds. Taco Bell has helped raise funds for the hospital's greatest needs since 2005.
