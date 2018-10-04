BIG FRESNO FAIR

Big Fresno Fair 2018: Info, Concerts, Tickets, Dates, what's new, what to see, and how to meet the ABC30 Action News staff

First Day Of the Big Fresno Fair

The 135th Big Fresno Fair is underway and runs until October 14th in East Central Fresno. We have what you need to know about one of the Valley's biggest events of the year!

  • Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair

  • Here's what's new at the Big Fresno Fair

  • New security measures at the Big Fresno Fair

  • Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections


    • CONCERT SCHEDULE


    Lecrae & Andy Mineo at Kingdom Come Festival
    Thursday, October 4, 2018 - 6:30pm
    Click here to buy tickets

    Boy George & Culture Club
    Friday, October 5, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Click here to buy tickets

    Ludacris
    Saturday, October 6, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Click here to buy tickets

    Paquita La Del Barrio
    Sunday, October 7, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Click here to buy tickets

    Chicago
    Monday, October 8, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Click here to buy tickets

    Jon Pardi
    Tuesday, October 9, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Click here to buy tickets

    Salt-N-Pepa with Opener Naughty By Nature
    Wednesday, October 10, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Click here to buy tickets

    CNCO
    Thursday, October 11, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Click here to buy tickets

    Gabriel Iglesias - aka "Fluffy"
    Friday, October 12, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Click here to buy tickets

    Seether
    Saturday, October 13, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Click here to buy tickets

    Los 3 Rebeldes
    Sunday, October 14, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Click here to buy tickets

    HELPFUL INFORMATION


    Gates Open:
    11:00 a.m., Monday - Friday
    10:00 a.m., Saturday & Sunday

    Gates Close:
    11:00 p.m., Sunday - Thursday
    Midnight, Friday & Saturday

    Admission Prices:
    Adults: $12.00
    Children 6-12: $8.00
    Children 5 and under: FREE
    Seniors 62 and over: $8.00
    Military: $8.00

    Parking Prices:
    Chance Avenue Lot $15.00
    Butler Avenue & Infield Lots $10.00
    Cedar/Kings Canyon Lot $5.00
    Maple/Butler Lot $5.00

    Address:
    The Big Fresno Fair
    1121 S. Chance Ave.
    Fresno, CA 93702
    (Click here to open in Google Maps)

    Map:

    (click here to view larger)

    MEET THE ABC30 STAFF


    Come visit the ABC30 Table Mountian Event Center near the Chance Avenue Gate. Below is a list of times that your favorite Action News journalists will be at the Event Center signing pictures and giving away free items (while supplies last).

    Thursday, October 4
    12:30pm - 2:30pm: Cristina Davies & Brianna Ruffalo
    4:00pm - 8:00pm: Warren Armstrong

    Friday, October 5
    12:30pm - 2:30pm: Rhonda Murphy & Brianna Ruffalo
    4:00pm - 8:00pm: Liz Harrison

    Saturday, October 6
    Noon - 3:00pm: Warren Armstrong & Chris Alvarez
    3:00pm - 6:00pm: Tony Cabrera & Brianna Ruffalo
    6:00pm - 8:00pm: Dale Yurong & Kevin Musso

    Sunday, October 7
    Noon - 3:00pm: Amanda Venegas & Liz Harrison
    3:00pm - 6:00pm: Sontaya Rose & Margot Kim
    6:00 pm - 8:00 pm: Brian Johnson

    Monday, October 8
    12:30pm - 2:30pm: Margot Kim & Reuben Contreras
    4:00pm - 8:00pm: Chris Alvarez
    7:00pm - 8:00pm: Margot Kim

    Tuesday, October 9
    12:30pm - 2:30pm: Graciela Moreno & Vanessa Vasconcelos
    4:00pm - 8:00pm: Graciela Moreno
    7:00pm - 8:00pm: Cristina Davies

    Wednesday, October 10
    12:30pm - 2:30pm: Amanda Venegas & Reuben Contreras
    4:00pm - 8:00pm: Dale Yurong
    7:00pm - 8:00pm: Kevin Musso

    Thursday, October 11
    12:30pm - 2:30pm: Cory James & Reuben Contreras
    4:00pm - 8:00pm: Warren Armstrong
    7:00pm - 8:00pm: Kevin Musso

    Friday, October 12
    12:30pm - 2:30pm: Corin Hoggard & Cory James
    4:00pm - 8:00pm: Liz Harrison
    7:00pm - 8:00 pm: Jason Oliveira

    Saturday, October 13
    Noon - 3:00pm: Corin Hoggard & Stephen Hicks
    3:00pm - 6:00pm: Reuben Contreras & Nathalie Granda
    6:00 pm- 8:00pm: Jason Oliveira

    Sunday, October 14
    Noon - 3:00pm: Brianna Ruffalo & Gilbert Magallon
    3:00 pm- 6:00pm: Christina Fan & Graciela Moreno
    6:00 pm - 8:00pm: Gene Haagenson
