TOP STORIES

CONCERT SCHEDULE

Lecrae & Andy Mineo at Kingdom Come Festival

Boy George & Culture Club

Ludacris

Paquita La Del Barrio

Chicago

Jon Pardi

Salt-N-Pepa with Opener Naughty By Nature

CNCO

Gabriel Iglesias - aka "Fluffy"

Seether

Los 3 Rebeldes

HELPFUL INFORMATION

Gates Open:

Gates Close:

Admission Prices:

Parking Prices:

Address:

Map:

MEET THE ABC30 STAFF

Thursday, October 4

Friday, October 5

Saturday, October 6

Sunday, October 7

Monday, October 8

Tuesday, October 9

Wednesday, October 10

Thursday, October 11

Friday, October 12

Saturday, October 13

Sunday, October 14

The 135th Big Fresno Fair is underway and runs until October 14th in East Central Fresno. We have what you need to know about one of the Valley's biggest events of the year!Thursday, October 4, 2018 - 6:30pmFriday, October 5, 2018 - 7:00pmSaturday, October 6, 2018 - 7:00pmSunday, October 7, 2018 - 7:00pmMonday, October 8, 2018 - 7:00pmTuesday, October 9, 2018 - 7:00pmWednesday, October 10, 2018 - 7:00pmThursday, October 11, 2018 - 7:00pmFriday, October 12, 2018 - 7:00pmSaturday, October 13, 2018 - 7:00pmSunday, October 14, 2018 - 7:00pm11:00 a.m., Monday - Friday10:00 a.m., Saturday & Sunday11:00 p.m., Sunday - ThursdayMidnight, Friday & SaturdayAdults: $12.00Children 6-12: $8.00Children 5 and under: FREESeniors 62 and over: $8.00Military: $8.00Chance Avenue Lot $15.00Butler Avenue & Infield Lots $10.00Cedar/Kings Canyon Lot $5.00Maple/Butler Lot $5.00The Big Fresno Fair1121 S. Chance Ave.Fresno, CA 93702Come visit the ABC30 Table Mountian Event Center near the Chance Avenue Gate. Below is a list of times that your favorite Action News journalists will be at the Event Center signing pictures and giving away free items (while supplies last).12:30pm - 2:30pm: Cristina Davies & Brianna Ruffalo4:00pm - 8:00pm: Warren Armstrong12:30pm - 2:30pm: Rhonda Murphy & Brianna Ruffalo4:00pm - 8:00pm: Liz HarrisonNoon - 3:00pm: Warren Armstrong & Chris Alvarez3:00pm - 6:00pm: Tony Cabrera & Brianna Ruffalo6:00pm - 8:00pm: Dale Yurong & Kevin MussoNoon - 3:00pm: Amanda Venegas & Liz Harrison3:00pm - 6:00pm: Sontaya Rose & Margot Kim6:00 pm - 8:00 pm: Brian Johnson12:30pm - 2:30pm: Margot Kim & Reuben Contreras4:00pm - 8:00pm: Chris Alvarez7:00pm - 8:00pm: Margot Kim12:30pm - 2:30pm: Graciela Moreno & Vanessa Vasconcelos4:00pm - 8:00pm: Graciela Moreno7:00pm - 8:00pm: Cristina Davies12:30pm - 2:30pm: Amanda Venegas & Reuben Contreras4:00pm - 8:00pm: Dale Yurong7:00pm - 8:00pm: Kevin Musso12:30pm - 2:30pm: Cory James & Reuben Contreras4:00pm - 8:00pm: Warren Armstrong7:00pm - 8:00pm: Kevin Musso12:30pm - 2:30pm: Corin Hoggard & Cory James4:00pm - 8:00pm: Liz Harrison7:00pm - 8:00 pm: Jason OliveiraNoon - 3:00pm: Corin Hoggard & Stephen Hicks3:00pm - 6:00pm: Reuben Contreras & Nathalie Granda6:00 pm- 8:00pm: Jason OliveiraNoon - 3:00pm: Brianna Ruffalo & Gilbert Magallon3:00 pm- 6:00pm: Christina Fan & Graciela Moreno6:00 pm - 8:00pm: Gene Haagenson