CONCERT SCHEDULE
Lecrae & Andy Mineo at Kingdom Come Festival
Thursday, October 4, 2018 - 6:30pm
Boy George & Culture Club
Friday, October 5, 2018 - 7:00pm
Ludacris
Saturday, October 6, 2018 - 7:00pm
Paquita La Del Barrio
Sunday, October 7, 2018 - 7:00pm
Chicago
Monday, October 8, 2018 - 7:00pm
Jon Pardi
Tuesday, October 9, 2018 - 7:00pm
Salt-N-Pepa with Opener Naughty By Nature
Wednesday, October 10, 2018 - 7:00pm
CNCO
Thursday, October 11, 2018 - 7:00pm
Gabriel Iglesias - aka "Fluffy"
Friday, October 12, 2018 - 7:00pm
Seether
Saturday, October 13, 2018 - 7:00pm
Los 3 Rebeldes
Sunday, October 14, 2018 - 7:00pm
HELPFUL INFORMATION
Gates Open:
11:00 a.m., Monday - Friday
10:00 a.m., Saturday & Sunday
Gates Close:
11:00 p.m., Sunday - Thursday
Midnight, Friday & Saturday
Admission Prices:
Adults: $12.00
Children 6-12: $8.00
Children 5 and under: FREE
Seniors 62 and over: $8.00
Military: $8.00
Parking Prices:
Chance Avenue Lot $15.00
Butler Avenue & Infield Lots $10.00
Cedar/Kings Canyon Lot $5.00
Maple/Butler Lot $5.00
Address:
The Big Fresno Fair
1121 S. Chance Ave.
Fresno, CA 93702
Map:
MEET THE ABC30 STAFF
Come visit the ABC30 Table Mountian Event Center near the Chance Avenue Gate. Below is a list of times that your favorite Action News journalists will be at the Event Center signing pictures and giving away free items (while supplies last).
Thursday, October 4
12:30pm - 2:30pm: Cristina Davies & Brianna Ruffalo
4:00pm - 8:00pm: Warren Armstrong
Friday, October 5
12:30pm - 2:30pm: Rhonda Murphy & Brianna Ruffalo
4:00pm - 8:00pm: Liz Harrison
Saturday, October 6
Noon - 3:00pm: Warren Armstrong & Chris Alvarez
3:00pm - 6:00pm: Tony Cabrera & Brianna Ruffalo
6:00pm - 8:00pm: Dale Yurong & Kevin Musso
Sunday, October 7
Noon - 3:00pm: Amanda Venegas & Liz Harrison
3:00pm - 6:00pm: Sontaya Rose & Margot Kim
6:00 pm - 8:00 pm: Brian Johnson
Monday, October 8
12:30pm - 2:30pm: Margot Kim & Reuben Contreras
4:00pm - 8:00pm: Chris Alvarez
7:00pm - 8:00pm: Margot Kim
Tuesday, October 9
12:30pm - 2:30pm: Graciela Moreno & Vanessa Vasconcelos
4:00pm - 8:00pm: Graciela Moreno
7:00pm - 8:00pm: Cristina Davies
Wednesday, October 10
12:30pm - 2:30pm: Amanda Venegas & Reuben Contreras
4:00pm - 8:00pm: Dale Yurong
7:00pm - 8:00pm: Kevin Musso
Thursday, October 11
12:30pm - 2:30pm: Cory James & Reuben Contreras
4:00pm - 8:00pm: Warren Armstrong
7:00pm - 8:00pm: Kevin Musso
Friday, October 12
12:30pm - 2:30pm: Corin Hoggard & Cory James
4:00pm - 8:00pm: Liz Harrison
7:00pm - 8:00 pm: Jason Oliveira
Saturday, October 13
Noon - 3:00pm: Corin Hoggard & Stephen Hicks
3:00pm - 6:00pm: Reuben Contreras & Nathalie Granda
6:00 pm- 8:00pm: Jason Oliveira
Sunday, October 14
Noon - 3:00pm: Brianna Ruffalo & Gilbert Magallon
3:00 pm- 6:00pm: Christina Fan & Graciela Moreno
6:00 pm - 8:00pm: Gene Haagenson