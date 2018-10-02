Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The Big Fresno Fair officially opens on Wednesday.
Food vendors are settling in and crews are building the carnival rides.
However, before the fair opens several inspections are done not only on the carnival rides but the food vendors as well as livestock.
John Dodson, is an inspector with Wagner Consulting, he goes all over the state inspecting rides.
On Tuesday morning he was taking a look at the rides being built, looking for any signs of wear and tear.
"We are finding a few things but this is a very good company with Butler Amusements. They are very attentive to what they need to do to their equipment and anytime we find anything they have qualified people that are ready to take care of the problem," he explained.
While crews were fixing the problem Dodson went to check on the swing ride.
"We try to take this cannot physically come off the ring," he said while twisting and pulling down on a metal bar.
The Health Department was also out taking a close and hard look at the food booths.
Tony Boghosian with Chicken Charlie's got an early start prepping their stand and making sure everything was clean and where it should be when the health inspectors arrive.
"We are looking to make sure a whole array of things are checked off from our water temperatures to our refrigerator temperature to safe food prep to safe food handling to make sure everything is safe and healthy and everyone has a good experience at the far," Boghosian said.
Over at the Livestock Pavilion a veterinarian checks on the animals before they step foot into the building.
"So she (the vet) is inspecting them have the correct confirmation, their eyes aren't goopey (sic), that they have good respiratory functions. You could tell a healthy animal that doesn't feel good," King explained.
She noted their vet is at the fair daily checking up on the animals.
Fair gates open at 11 a.m. and tickets start at $5.
For ticket information click here.