covid-19

Big Fresno Fair lays off more than two-thirds of its full-time employees

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Big Fresno Fair has laid off 18 of its 26 full-time employees after being hit by financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those 18 employees will be out of jobs from December 16, and from December 17, the fair's management team will continue with a reduced staff of eight full-time employees.

The positions include staff members in management, accounting, administration, and maintenance departments.

Despite the financial difficulties, the fair will continue to hold events for the Fresno community, including the Fresno Home & Garden Show from October 23rd to 25th and the Holiday Fantasy of Lights Show from November 27th to January 3rd at the Fresno Fairgrounds.

The Big Fresno Fair just completed its 2020 run, but with adjustments to ensure social distancing guidelines and health protocols were followed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnobig fresno faircoronavirusjobscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Despite 'purple tier' designation, more personal care businesses open in Tulare County
Short, repeated interactions could also spread COVID-19: CDC
Disneyland fires back over CA's 'arbitrary guidelines' for reopening
Court orders 50% population reduction at Northern California's San Quentin Prison
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gun owner on trial 3 years after Fresno toddler shoots, kills himself
Your Voice Your Vote: TJ Cox, David Valadao in fierce fight for District 21
New chicken restaurant opening in Clovis
Local, state, federal authorities fight Fresno's violent crime
Russia, Iran have interfered with presidential election: US officials
Clovis Unified Board to meet to discuss back to school plan
Blood donations needed as Valley supply reaches 'extreme low'
Show More
Despite 'purple tier' designation, more personal care businesses open in Tulare County
Homicide detectives investigating after body found in Fresno County orchard
Woman pulled out of burning car in nick of time
Atwater mother killed, shot through front door as young daughters slept feet away
Creek Fire: 9-year-old girl raises money for young wildfire victims
More TOP STORIES News