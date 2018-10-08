Big Fresno Fair offers special experience for those with disabilities

Whether it's the glow of the carnival lights, the sounds of your favorite band or the smell of freshly baked cinnamon rolls the Big Fresno Fair appeals to all the senses.But the rush isn't for everyone."We try to create exhibits where people can tuck away and take a moment find their center," said Deputy Manager Lauri King.Senior day doubled as special interest day where those with disabilities and their chaperone get into the fair for free.Earlier hours and thinned crowds made sure overstimulation wasn't an issue for the day...But there are permanent fixtures catering to those with sensory sensitivity.While taking an Ag Venture, you can get your hands on mock produce or sensory boards that are pleasing to kids of all ages."we have latches and horns things to take their minds off of their surroundings," said King.At the Let's Play exhibit you can play oversized versions of your favorite games like Jenga and connect four."There's a couple exhibit I here that are low keyboard games these stacking blocks things that people can do a 1 on 1 thing," said King.That's where we met Gabriel Pulido building blocks with his family.The 10-year-old has a chromosome 6 deletion."Being a family with special needs you're more introverted you want to stick to the house safe places," said Gabriel's father, Luis Pulido.Luis says he now considers the Big Fresno Fair one of those places."There's a lot of stuff he can't do and the fact that they have a lot of sensory things he can touch and feel and interact with is amazing. I'm happy as a parent," said Luis.