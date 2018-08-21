COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Bikers escort Streamwood bullying victim to first day of middle school

EMBED </>More Videos

A middle school student who had been badly bullied last year was escorted to her first day of classes Monday by a group of bikers.

STREAMWOOD, Ill. --
A middle school student who had been badly bullied last year was escorted to her first day of classes Monday by a group of bikers.

Megan Kuntz dreaded going back to school because of the bullying last year. But when a group of bikers heard about her plight on social media, they decided to escort her back to class on their motorcycles and send a warning that bullying has to stop.

Kuntz's mom said she is grateful to have her support.

"The next thing you know I got a whole family back here that's supporting my daughter, and she's on cloud nine going to school today for the first time," Jill Kuntz said.

Most of the two dozen bikers who participated in the escort did not know each other; they said they just wanted to help.

A representative for the school said they take all allegations of bullying seriously, and had already been notified of and been working on this case.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsschoolback to schoolmotorcyclesbullyingStreamwood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News