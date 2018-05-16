ABC30 COMMUNITY

Blessing of the Caregivers

Blessing of the caregivers (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Hundreds gathered at St. John's Cathedral in Fresno on Wednesday for its first "Blessing of the Caregivers."

SEIU Local 2015 along with the Diocese of Fresno celebrated the work of caregivers in the Valley.

In Fresno County alone there are 16,000 home care providers.

Pope Francis has called their work "a precious service," and today it was recognized.

"These are people who for the large part, work in the shadows," said Vicar General Raymond Dreiling "Nobody sees them because they're here sweeping and cleaning for us and it's time for us to honor these people."

The ceremony started with a prayer and ended with the blessing of the hands of the caregivers in attendance.
