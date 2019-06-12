blood donations

Blood donations tend to drop in the summer, officials remind folks to donate

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can help save lives by donating blood this summer.

Each month, the Central California Blood Center tries to collect 5,000 or more units of blood, but during the summer months, the blood center sees a drop in donations.

"We would encourage folks to think about the impact they are having, with something as simple as donating blood," said spokesperson Ersilia Lacaze.

Lacaze said people during the summer the center can only get approximately 3,000 units because people tend to travel more.

"They are truly saving more than one life," she said. "One blood unit can go to several patients because there are different components within that blood unit, that are used for different purposes."

You can save as many as three lives with just one unit of blood.

Lacaze added the centers are also air-conditioned, so it's a great way to cool off.
