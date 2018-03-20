Boy George & Culture Club Will Perform at The Big Fresno Fair!

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The Big Fresno Fair made it official in a Facebook post Tuesday, 80s music icon Boy George and his band Culture Club are set to perform at the 2018 Big Fresno Fair on Friday, October 5th, as part of the Table Mountain Casino Concert Series presented by Coors Light & Toyota USA!
Boy George, along with the other three original members of Culture Club - Roy Hay on guitar and keyboards, Mikey Craig on bass guitar, and Jon Moss on drums and percussion, will take concertgoers on a nostalgic journey of their top hits including "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me," "Time (Clock of the Heart)" and "Karma Chameleon" among others. As the 1984 BRIT Awards "Best British Group" and Grammy Awards "Best New Artist," along with many other accolades, Boy George & Culture Club are revered as one of the most influential and memorable groups of the 1980s. Boy George & Culture Club's performance is part of their 40+ city tour kicking off this summer and concluding at The Big Fresno Fair!
Special pre-sale starts Tuesday, April 3rd at 9 a.m. for Big Fair Fan Club Members only! The special BFF Club pre-sale will go from April 3rd through April 10th during which members can purchase their Boy George & Culture Club tickets, PLUS get 50% off of their Fair Admission with each ticket purchased. Concert ticket and discounted admission must be purchased in the same transaction.
To become a Fair Fan Club member click here.