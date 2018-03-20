FRESNO

Boy George & Culture Club Will Perform at The Big Fresno Fair!

EMBED </>More Videos

The Big Fresno Fair made it official in a Facebook post Tuesday, 80s music icon Boy George and his band Culture Club are set to perform at the 2018 Big Fresno Fair in October. (KFSN)

James W Jakobs
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Big Fresno Fair made it official in a Facebook post Tuesday, 80s music icon Boy George and his band Culture Club are set to perform at the 2018 Big Fresno Fair on Friday, October 5th, as part of the Table Mountain Casino Concert Series presented by Coors Light & Toyota USA!

Boy George, along with the other three original members of Culture Club - Roy Hay on guitar and keyboards, Mikey Craig on bass guitar, and Jon Moss on drums and percussion, will take concertgoers on a nostalgic journey of their top hits including "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me," "Time (Clock of the Heart)" and "Karma Chameleon" among others. As the 1984 BRIT Awards "Best British Group" and Grammy Awards "Best New Artist," along with many other accolades, Boy George & Culture Club are revered as one of the most influential and memorable groups of the 1980s. Boy George & Culture Club's performance is part of their 40+ city tour kicking off this summer and concluding at The Big Fresno Fair!


Special pre-sale starts Tuesday, April 3rd at 9 a.m. for Big Fair Fan Club Members only! The special BFF Club pre-sale will go from April 3rd through April 10th during which members can purchase their Boy George & Culture Club tickets, PLUS get 50% off of their Fair Admission with each ticket purchased. Concert ticket and discounted admission must be purchased in the same transaction.

To become a Fair Fan Club member click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsconcertbig fresno fairfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News