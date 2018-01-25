TULARE COUNTY

'Burnout' festival at Tulare County Fairgrounds canceled

Screenshot of the 'Burnout' festival Facebook event page

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It was supposed to be the first festival approved by the California State Bureau of Cannabis Control, but the City of Tulare refused to sign off on it.

They had advertised that the first 500 people who showed up to the event would get a free marijuana sample.

Organizers say they will be rescheduling the event, but it is canceled for this weekend. There is no word yet on when or where the event will be moved to. More than 600 tickets have already been sold.

This story will be updated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventslive musicfestivalmarijuanatulare countyTulareTulare County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TULARE COUNTY
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Porterville police officer arrested for annoying or molesting a minor resigns
Tulare County Church Pastor didn't report graffiti, but an Officer spotted it and decided to do something about it
One of Tulare County's top 10 most wanted fugitives now behind bars
Tulare County proposes to strengthen rules on commercial dog kennels
More tulare county
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News