California Food Expo off to a tasty start in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At 'Good Boy Boba's' stand, drinks are shaken and not stirred.

"I've always wanted to create my own version of it, but more natural with simple ingredients. So the idea started in my own kitchen testing different recipes and then eventually selling at farmers markets," said Jack Yang of Good Boy Boba.

Good Boy Boba is a new business to the California Food Expo, which is already off to a tasty start.

This year, the expo has a new name and a bigger presence.

"About 35 percent of our companies are brand new coming from San Diego to San Francisco. I think there's something exciting about the California food brand and feeling appreciative of the companies that have been here from the beginning and helped us grow," said California Food Expo manager Amy Fuentes.

Fuentes says the name change was decided because buyers are looking for California grown or made products.

About 130 companies are setting up booths inside the convention center.

This year, there's a lot of health-conscious products like Kalifornia Keto, which makes keto cookies and more.

"We're a California company, we use California almonds as our base of all our mixes. For us it's an opportunity to get our name out and network with other great California food companies," said Stacey Chilcoff of Kalifornia Keto.

There's also a lot of innovative ideas at this year's expo. Misadventure Vodka from San Diego County is one of them.

"We'll take hundreds of thousands of pounds of excess baked goods of all kinds whether it be 'pan dulce' or 'Ho-hos' or 'Twinkies,' baguette, bagels or anything that can't be delivered to those in need. We make sure it doesn't go to waste by turning it into vodka," said Misadventure Vodka CEO, Sam Chereskin.

About 65 percent of companies at the expo are from the San Joaquin Valley region.

All California based companies are hoping to make connections and create a following.

The public has a chance to see and taste what's made in California. 'Expolicious' is Tuesday night and tickets are available.
