Calling all hepcats, a Fresno group is kicking up a good time with swing dancing lessons

If you ever wanted to learn how to swing dance, then now is the best time.The group Fresno Swing Dance is offering classes for all skill levels. They specialize in the Lindy Hop, the Charleston, and The Jitterbug to name a few.They have their Toe Tappin' Tuesdays every week at the Cal Arts Academy and you can learn how to dance for as low as $10. They also offer free classes at Art Hop and every third Monday you can find them at River Park getting the crowd on their feet.This Tuesday night they will be offering free classes to high school graduates with proof of graduation.