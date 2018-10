The state's largest "free-gate" fair kicks off today in Fresno County.The Caruthers District Fair opens its gates this afternoon and runs through this Saturday.This year's fair features a carnival and plenty of fun rides, a first class junior livestock show, exciting motorcycle races, and a parade happening Saturday at 10:00 a.m.The fair runs from noon today until 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday gates open at 10 a.m.Admission is free.