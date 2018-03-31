MARVEL

Casting call for Captain Marvel movie

If you have dreamed of appearing in one of the studios superhero films, you may have your chance next month. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif.
Calling all Marvel fans. If you have dreamed of appearing in one of the superhero films, you may have your chance next month.

While production for the new Captain Marvel movie is based in Los Angeles, where filming has already begun. It has been announced the movie will shoot at Shaver Lake on April 9th, 10th, and 11th.

Extras are needed for the film starring Bri Larson and Samuel Jackson.

People who appear to be in their 20s to 50s are needed to play military, government and maintenance worker roles.

No experience is required and there are no fees to register according to Central Casting.

Captain Marvel is slated to be released in March 2019 and is produced by Disney.
