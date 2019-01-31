ABC30 COMMUNITY

Catch Disney characters on ice or visit a vintage flea market this weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It may be a bit gloomy outside this weekend, but don't worry. There are several events for you to enjoy.

DISNEY ON ICE

Disney on Ice is here in Fresno.

Take the kiddos to watch all their favorite characters.

Some characters you'll see are Moana, Anna and Elsa from Frozen, Rapunzel and Belle and the Beast.

Along with Mickey and friends, discover your inner hero at Disney On Ice - Dare To Dream!

Shows are happening all weekend. Ticket prices vary.

VINTAGE FLEA MARKET

The Vintage Flea Market returns this Saturday.

It's a monthly market held on the first Saturday of every month - of course, weather permitting.

It features all things vintage - antique, collectible, retro, up-cycled, rusty gold and so much more.

It's being held from 9 am to 2 pm.

BEER AND YOGA

This Saturday is Beer and Yoga in Old Town Clovis.

Linda Hurst of Old Town Yoga Studio will help you relax your mind and body while sipping on a brew.

Tickets start at $30. This will get you into the yoga class and a pint of beer.

Bring your own yoga mat or towel.

HANFORD COW RUN

Head to Hanford and lace up your shoes for a great cause.

This Sunday is the Hanford Cow Run. It's a half marathon as well as a 5k.

As you run through the course you'll pass dairies where your biggest fans - milk cows - will cheer you on.

Registration fees vary.

Entry fees benefit Valley Children's Hospital.

LIVE PRINCESS PARTY

It's all about princesses this weekend.

If you can't make it out to Disney on Ice, head to Selma.

Something Enchanted is hosting a live princess party.

Sparkle will included singing, dancing, a princess skit and after the show, a royal enchanted greeting.

Tickets start at $12.
