FRESNO COUNTY

CCSPCA kicksoff summer camp

EMBED </>More Videos

On Monday morning the CCSPCA kicked off the first day of their week-long Pawsitive Adventures Animal Camp. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Schools out for summer and for some kids that means summer camp. Monday morning the local SPCA kicked off the first day of their week-long Pawsitive Adventures Animal Camp.

Every day from eight until noon, kid's age's eight to 12 learn about different animals housed by the shelter.

"They learn about the different breeds that we get, they also learn about the services that we do like spaying and neutering and why it is so important that we do that, because the shelter would not be so full If we had more adoptions and more spay and neuters," said Thalia Arenas, SPCA Humane Educator.

Monday is for the dogs, kids learned everything from how canines ended up at the shelter to safety. Nine-year-old Preston Weber couldn't be any happier.

"The thing I like doing the most is definitely snuggling with animals, I love pups and kittens, but I am more of a puppy person," said Weber.

The camp also lets kids experience some aspects of the animal care field, helping 10-year-old Kylie Kasel with her dream of opening her own shelter.

"I want to do a rescue center that goes and finds abused animals and takes them," said Kasel.

Weber said he was also feeling inspired.

"I kind of want to work here, I may work here."

The next camp session starts July 9th. It is $160 and all proceeds go toward helping the shelter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventscampsummerfresno countyFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
More fresno county
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News