CCSPCA kicksoff summer camp

Schools out for summer and for some kids that means summer camp. Monday morning the local SPCA kicked off the first day of their week-long Pawsitive Adventures Animal Camp.Every day from eight until noon, kid's age's eight to 12 learn about different animals housed by the shelter."They learn about the different breeds that we get, they also learn about the services that we do like spaying and neutering and why it is so important that we do that, because the shelter would not be so full If we had more adoptions and more spay and neuters," said Thalia Arenas, SPCA Humane Educator.Monday is for the dogs, kids learned everything from how canines ended up at the shelter to safety. Nine-year-old Preston Weber couldn't be any happier."The thing I like doing the most is definitely snuggling with animals, I love pups and kittens, but I am more of a puppy person," said Weber.The camp also lets kids experience some aspects of the animal care field, helping 10-year-old Kylie Kasel with her dream of opening her own shelter."I want to do a rescue center that goes and finds abused animals and takes them," said Kasel.Weber said he was also feeling inspired."I kind of want to work here, I may work here."The next camp session starts July 9th. It is $160 and all proceeds go toward helping the shelter.