Celebrate Christmas through the decades at Fresno Kearney Mansion

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can celebrate Christmas through the decades at Fresno's Kearney Mansion.In honor of their centennial year, the Fresno Historical Society has a special Christmas exhibit with trees decorated in each decade's theme, starting with the roaring 20s when the society was created.The centennial tree serves as a tribute to the community that has helped the Fresno Historical Society serve the community for ten decades."One of the special things about the centennial tree is that we asked the community to send in pictures of their family traditions, and you'll see those decorating this tree," said Elizabeth Laval.Christmas at Kearney also features a life-size Pop Laval photo exhibit, and on December 7th, vintage Santa is coming to town. Photo opportunities with him will be included in admission.You and your family can go on a tour on Fridays through Sundays throughout the entire month.