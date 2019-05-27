fresno grizzlies

Celebrate 'Star Wars' Night with the Fresno Grizzlies this Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Grizzlies are calling all Jedi to help defeat the Sith during Star Wars Night out at Chukchansi Park this Friday.

Festivities will include a spectacular firework show immediately after the game.

Fans will also get the chance to bid on game-worn Star Wars theme jerseys with proceeds benefiting the Fresno Rescue Mission.

The Grizzlies will be taking on the Salt Lake Bees, who are known to have turned to the dark side.

Game time is 7:05 p.m.
Related topics:
community & eventsfresno downtownbaseballeventsstar warsfresno grizzlies
