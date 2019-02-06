Celebrate Valentine's Day early at Madera 'Wine and Chocolate Weekend'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --You can celebrate Valentine's Day a little early.
The Madera Wine Trail is hosting it's 17th annual "Wine and Chocolate Weekend."
Eight wineries are serving up their wines, and you can sample local and handmade chocolates.
You can also enjoy live music and specialty gift shopping.
Tickets are $25 in advance $30 the days of the event. Designated drivers get in free.
Get tickets online or at the Toca Madera, San Joaquin, or Fasi wineries.
The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb. 10.