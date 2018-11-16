AUTO SHOW

Central California Auto Show kicks off this weekend in Fresno

Even you're not in the market for a new car, the annual Central California Auto Show gives you a chance to check out the latest models.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The gleaming rides had folks dreaming at the Exhibit Hall downtown. An orange and black Corvette was a big hit with folks like Jesse Gutierrez.

Gutierrez stepped into the driver's seat and said, "It's unbelievable. Like you're in the cockpit of an F-14 or something."

The high-end model was a little pricey at $109,00 but the show allowed people a chance to leisurely look over the best automakers have to offer.

Gutierrez said, "To see these beautiful cars man. I can't believe it. This is my dream here, one day."

Jaguar was all set to unveil its new electric car. It will join all of the other plug-in and hybrid vehicles the energy conscious desire.

But here in the valley, trucks and SUVs are still king. A GMC Yukon pickup offered a new multi-pro tailgate with two load stops. GMC rep Tony Fusciardi demonstrated how it worked, "Drop it again, so now if you've got a heavy load, you got a cooler, whatever, you can get a little closer to pull that out so now you're having to lay over the bed itself and then it's also a step."

A handle also helps you step up into the bed.

Everyone seemed to be walking around with a smile. It was a chance to browse without any high-pressure sales pitches.

Show Director Trevor Trumbo explained, "You can talk to the product specialists about the cars. You can find out about the features, the prices, what's available but there's no sales taking place here."

25 brands were represented and best of all, this is a free event. If you do see something you like, you can test drive the vehicle outside of the convention center through the weekend.
