DONATIONS

Central Valley Blue Star Moms collecting donations for Remember the Troops Package Drive

EMBED </>More Videos

Central Valley Blue Star Moms collecting donations for Remember the Troops Package Drive

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
As we inch closer to the holiday season the Central Valley Blue Star Mom's want you to keep our troops in mind. Beef jerky, socks, candy it's all being collected through the Non-profit's Remember the Troops Package Drive. All of it will be sent overseas next month to our brave men and woman serving in the military.

"People can come in and drop off items, various snack items, different toiletry items, socks baby wipes all sorts of treats," said Chris Hoffman, Blue Star Moms President.

They're looking at making a difference in the lives of hundreds, who are on the front lines, by collecting enough items to make 400 packages. A letter of gratitude written by a student will accompany each package. Nez Hosseini Veteran and PG&E veterans resource group president knows just how much the care packages mean.

"it's like a little kid at a birthday party," he said. "He's got all the presents around him and all his buddies and brothers are around and he's opening up a box and everyone is peaking over your shoulder. It allows you to temporarily take your mind off of what's actually happening at the moment."

From Porterville to Madera, people can donate in over a dozen locations. Zone 9 Brewery in Clovis is one of the many joining the cause.

"One of our partners is a former military army, my stepfather was air force for 32 years, so we feel it is important to support our troops," said Brad Edmund, Zone 9 co-owner.

PG&E is also stepping in by donating services and $5,000 for postage. The group is still looking for more donation locations and troops to deliver to. For more information click the link http://cvbluestarmoms.org/. The drive runs through November 11th.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsdonationsholiday
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DONATIONS
Central Valley Blue Star Moms try to make holiday season memorable with drive
FFA student donating $30k raised at Big Fresno Fair livestock auction to support veterans
Clovis firefighters are out to 'fill the boot'
How to help Hurricane Michael victims
More donations
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Hispanic Heritage Month
Tulare hospital employees run through patient scenarios ahead of Monday reopening
WWE will bring the Smackdown to the Save Mart Center
Central Valley Blue Star Moms try to make holiday season memorable with drive
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Family grieving after 17-year-old shot and killed by deputies
Court documents reveal new details from witnesses in death of Clovis Unified vice principal
Man shot and killed in Parlier identified
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
Health Watch: Combat tech neck
Idaho wildlife official under fire for Africa hunting trip
Woman fired after blocking man from entering his building
What medical debt does to your credit score
Show More
German police free hostage, injure suspect in train station
Son accused of stabbing mother to death in west Harris Co.
WWE will bring the Smackdown to the Save Mart Center
3 dead after crash caused by drunk driver on Highway 99
Couple says they were mock raped at Ohio haunted house
More News