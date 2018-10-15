Central Valley Blue Star Moms collecting donations for Remember the Troops Package Drive

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --As we inch closer to the holiday season the Central Valley Blue Star Mom's want you to keep our troops in mind. Beef jerky, socks, candy it's all being collected through the Non-profit's Remember the Troops Package Drive. All of it will be sent overseas next month to our brave men and woman serving in the military.
"People can come in and drop off items, various snack items, different toiletry items, socks baby wipes all sorts of treats," said Chris Hoffman, Blue Star Moms President.
They're looking at making a difference in the lives of hundreds, who are on the front lines, by collecting enough items to make 400 packages. A letter of gratitude written by a student will accompany each package. Nez Hosseini Veteran and PG&E veterans resource group president knows just how much the care packages mean.
"it's like a little kid at a birthday party," he said. "He's got all the presents around him and all his buddies and brothers are around and he's opening up a box and everyone is peaking over your shoulder. It allows you to temporarily take your mind off of what's actually happening at the moment."
From Porterville to Madera, people can donate in over a dozen locations. Zone 9 Brewery in Clovis is one of the many joining the cause.
"One of our partners is a former military army, my stepfather was air force for 32 years, so we feel it is important to support our troops," said Brad Edmund, Zone 9 co-owner.
PG&E is also stepping in by donating services and $5,000 for postage. The group is still looking for more donation locations and troops to deliver to. For more information click the link http://cvbluestarmoms.org/. The drive runs through November 11th.