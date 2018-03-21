FRESNO

Chaffee Zoo and Poison Control educate people on the dangers of rattlesnakes

The Chaffee Zoo and California Poison Control worked together to educate people on the dangers of rattlesnakes.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Chaffee Zoo and California Poison Control worked together to educate people on the dangers of rattlesnakes.

It is National Poison Prevention Week and this is the time of the year what rattlesnakes come out of hibernation. Experts said due to the heavy rains experienced in California last year, this spring has the potential of seeing an increase in rattlesnake activity.

Officials said California residents should be aware and cautious; even newborn rattlesnakes possess dangerous venom.


A snake bite in the wilderness is one of the most feared encounters in the great outdoors. During this briefing, zookeepers and emergency medicine experts teamed up to present a few simple guidelines and first aid measures that can help outdoor enthusiasts stay safe, calm, and healthy on the Central Valley's majestic wilderness trails this spring.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventssnakeFresno Chaffee ZoofresnopoisonFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News