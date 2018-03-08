Chaffee Zoo using fairy tales to teach about amphibians and reptiles

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3189860" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This Saturday you can meet your favorite Disney characters and learn all about amphibians and reptiles at the sixth annual Frogs and Fairytales event.

Fairy tales are coming to life at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.This Saturday you can meet your favorite Disney characters and learn all about amphibians and reptiles at the sixth annual Frogs and Fairytales event.Little ones will have a chance to meet and take pit cutes with Cinderella, Snow White, Elsa, and many other characters.Tickets are on sale now, for non-members tickets cost $18 if you're an adult and $16 for children if they are purchased before the event. Zoo admission is also included.Frogs and Fairytales starts at 9 in the morning until noon.