FRESNO

Chaffee Zoo using fairy tales to teach about amphibians and reptiles

EMBED </>More Videos

Fairytales are coming to life at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fairy tales are coming to life at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

This Saturday you can meet your favorite Disney characters and learn all about amphibians and reptiles at the sixth annual Frogs and Fairytales event.

Little ones will have a chance to meet and take pit cutes with Cinderella, Snow White, Elsa, and many other characters.

Tickets are on sale now, for non-members tickets cost $18 if you're an adult and $16 for children if they are purchased before the event. Zoo admission is also included.

Frogs and Fairytales starts at 9 in the morning until noon.

EMBED More News Videos

This Saturday you can meet your favorite Disney characters and learn all about amphibians and reptiles at the sixth annual Frogs and Fairytales event.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsFresno Chaffee ZoodisneyanimalfresnoFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News