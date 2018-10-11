HALLOWEEN

Chicago McDonald's gets spooky makeover for Halloween

McDonald's flagship restaurant in Chicago has undergone a spooktacular makeover for the month of October.

McDonald's recently opened flagship restaurant in Chicago has undergone a spooktacular makeover for the month of October.

Visitors can see a massive light show set to spooky music as more than 10,000 LEDs twinkle on the building's facade. And don't miss the tombstones marking past McDonald's favorites like "McPizza," the "McD.L.T." and "Onion Nuggets."

The display also spotlights a new Halloween-themed instant win game that just debuted nationwide. In the "Trick. Trick. Win!" game, customers have a 1 in 4 chance at prizes ranging from free menu items to a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe.

If you're in town, you can check out the festive light show and Halloween-themed décor in River North at 600 N. Clark Street from now until Halloween.
