Community & Events

China Peak plans to open Friday after receiving more than a foot of snow in less than 24 hours

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ready to hit the slopes?

China Peak Resort is planning to open this Friday after receiving more than a foot of snow in less than 24 hours.

Resort officials say they anticipate they will be open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

They say anywhere from 14-18" of snow has fallen at the resort and a believe that number will rise through the holiday weekend.

If you plan on heading up to ski make sure you pack tire chains and are prepared for changing weather conditions.

For more information about China Peak and how to purchase a lift ticket, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & events
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Major storm moves brings rain to Valley, snow to Sierra
Snow threatens 5 Freeway, Cajon Pass closures in SoCal
Thousands of PG&E customers without power as storm moves through the Valley
Glacier Point and Tioga Roads closed for the season
Strong winds blow roof off hardware store in California: VIDEO
Fires break out at vacant Fresno homes as temperatures dip
CHP: expect traffic, hazardous conditions on Grapevine Wednesday
Show More
Residents fear new apartment owners will force them into holiday move
Fresno State cymbal player's stand tune performance goes viral: VIDEO
Swinging gate installed on I-5 at Castaic ahead of storm
'Bomb cyclone' to drench Bay Area during evening commute
Bus driver drank beer while picking up students, police say
More TOP STORIES News