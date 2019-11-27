FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ready to hit the slopes?
China Peak Resort is planning to open this Friday after receiving more than a foot of snow in less than 24 hours.
Resort officials say they anticipate they will be open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
They say anywhere from 14-18" of snow has fallen at the resort and a believe that number will rise through the holiday weekend.
If you plan on heading up to ski make sure you pack tire chains and are prepared for changing weather conditions.
For more information about China Peak and how to purchase a lift ticket, click here.
China Peak plans to open Friday after receiving more than a foot of snow in less than 24 hours
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News