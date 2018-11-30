China Peak to open Dec. 1, earliest opening in 8 years

China Peak has announced that it will open on Saturday, December 1, which is the earliest opening since 2010.The resort came to the decision after it received nearly 20 inches of snow in 36 hours.It will have Chair 1 open for the weekend as well as Chair 2, which is a quad chair.Resort facilities that will be open include Day Lodge, Buckhorn, ski and board rentals, ski & ride school and China Peak Sports.China Peak says it still has positions open for the season and if you would like to apply contact hr@skichinapeak.com for more information.