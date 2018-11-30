COMMUNITY & EVENTS

China Peak to open Dec. 1, earliest opening in 8 years

Snow from latest storm helps China Peak move closer to opening date for season.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
China Peak has announced that it will open on Saturday, December 1, which is the earliest opening since 2010.

The resort came to the decision after it received nearly 20 inches of snow in 36 hours.

It will have Chair 1 open for the weekend as well as Chair 2, which is a quad chair.


Resort facilities that will be open include Day Lodge, Buckhorn, ski and board rentals, ski & ride school and China Peak Sports.

China Peak says it still has positions open for the season and if you would like to apply contact hr@skichinapeak.com for more information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventschina peaksnowweather
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Your weekend
Visalia's annual Holiday Open House kicks off
Fresno County Public Library gives out free aquarium passes to families in need
High school basketball team visits Valley Children's Hospital
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Starbucks to block porn on its wifi
Report: Former Stanford wrestlers claim coaches ignored harassment in showers
Second suspect in Napa bar fight that left woman seriously injured in custody, police say
Woman and several dogs rescued from house fire in East Central Fresno
Family of hit-and-run victim calls for stiffer penalties
Man caught on camera pelting kids with dodgeballs at trampoline park in Indiana
Upset shopper sets items on fire with hairspray blowtorch
Face transplant patient reveals his incredible transformation
Show More
The interrogation tapes: How police got Chris Watts to change his story
Study: dogs are not as smart as you think they are
VIDEO: Two men break into taco truck in northwest Fresno
Rain, wind spark fear of mudslides
Rain brings with it road closures, health problems for Fresno residents
More News