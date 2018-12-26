HOMELESS

Direct donations leaves tons of trash in Downtown Fresno after Christmas

EMBED </>More Videos

Christmas aftermath leaves tons of trash in Downtown Fresno

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The garbage truck comes out to G Street and Ventura nearly every day, picking up an average of a ton of garbage.

But on this day after Christmas, the load is bigger than usual, partly because the homeless task force crews shoveling away the trash take off two days for the holiday.

"That combined with the fact that there are a lot of direct donations that happen on Christmas Eve and Christmas day," said Burke Farrah.

Police say the generous souls who come deliver holiday meals for the homeless often don't have any way to handle the trash they generate.

So, plates and food, and Styrofoam containers start to pile up.

But some of the homeless people say the task force was a little overzealous getting rid of the stuff they saw lining the fence between city and high speed rail property.

"This is all I have in the world. and all my baby books, my grandmother's ring. Everything, my medicine, everything," said Jan Campbell, a homeless resident.

Campbell says they took her tent and other valuables and wondered why they didn't follow the rule of storing things for 90 days instead of crushing them in a garbage truck.

Police say the homeless people know they're coming nearly every day and they know the routine.

The task force will sort out dirty and dangerous things and dispose of them

They'll arrest known criminals, try to get everyone left behind into a program, and whoever chooses to stay has to move because of the city's "no camping" ordinance.

They say the daily cleanups help with public safety and sanitation -- so the homeless population isn't struggling with diseases like hepatitis -- but bringing food or cash directly to the people on the streets can be dangerous.

"If you do direct donations people horde that food and they don't have a safe place to store it. and food can go bad and people can get sick and ill. So, it's a complex issue and we know a lot of people felt led by the heart to do that direct donation, but they're not very effective and they can hurt the homeless population if they're trying to help,"

Charities like the Poverello House and the Food Bank can actually make donations go further, and contain the trash spilling into the streets.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfresno police departmentpoverello househomelesschristmasdonationstrashFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOMELESS
GoFundMe: Donors refunded in scam involving homeless vet
Merced teen gives out nearly 100 care packages to homeless
Homeless vet in alleged GoFundMe scam released on bail
'Sesame Street' introduces homeless muppet named Lily
More homeless
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
People in Fresno spread Christmas cheer by giving back to the less fortunate
Local athletes give back to the Fresno community, VCH
HOLIDAY HEROES: Fire crews rescue mother and daughter, save Christmas
Hanford family delivers 425 meals to CRMC on Christmas Eve
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Truck of shooting suspect was sold earlier this year in Merced
Stanislaus Sheriff's Office find car of shooting suspect, manhunt still underway
Man charged with murder of Biola farmer found "not guilty" for second time
Man charged with throwing 2 dogs off balcony, killing 1
Camp Fire victims recount harrowing escape from flames
Border agents to do health check on minors after 2nd child death
Man donates van to couple who had theirs stolen in Oxnard
Make your home a little smarter
Show More
Justice Ginsburg leaves hospital after cancer surgery: Court
Mega Millions Results: Jackpot grows to $348M after drawing
Alcohol, coffee could be key to living longer, study finds
Woman chases down porch pirate, gets package back
11 tips on 'happy returns' of unwanted gifts
More News