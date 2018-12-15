Christmas comes early for Fresno elementary students, courtesy of Mathews-Harley Davidson

Christmas came early for students at a Central Fresno Elementary School.Kids at Susan B Anthony screamed excitedly as they opened a gift - especially for them at school on Friday.All of the toys were donated by Mathews-Harley Davidson and its customers.The motorcycle community raised 545 toys to give the kids and also raffling off 118 bicycles.Owner Cara Mathews says its a matter of community."A lot of these children walk by our store, just wanna take care of these kids," Mathews said.Mathews-Harley Davidson has been involved with the school over the last three years.And not just during the holidays.They also hold a coat drive and donate backpacks at the beginning of the school year.