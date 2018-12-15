COMMUNITY

Christmas comes early for Fresno elementary students, courtesy of Mathews-Harley Davidson

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Christmas came early for students at a Central Fresno Elementary School.

Kids at Susan B Anthony screamed excitedly as they opened a gift - especially for them at school on Friday.

All of the toys were donated by Mathews-Harley Davidson and its customers.

The motorcycle community raised 545 toys to give the kids and also raffling off 118 bicycles.

Owner Cara Mathews says its a matter of community.

"A lot of these children walk by our store, just wanna take care of these kids," Mathews said.

Mathews-Harley Davidson has been involved with the school over the last three years.

And not just during the holidays.

They also hold a coat drive and donate backpacks at the beginning of the school year.
